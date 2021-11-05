



With today marking the release of his latest remix EP, Raymond Watts continues to preach from the pulpit of pork with the unveiling of an accompanying music video. Transforming the original song’s boistrous industrial/rock pomp into an incendiary electro dance track, Jagz Kooner’s edit of “Drugged, Dangerous, and Damned” appears alongside remixes by fellow musical miscreants Filter, Youth Code, Die Krupps, John Fryer, and Night Club, with the video created by longtime PIG collaborator E Gabriel Edvy for Blackswitch Labs. Featured alongside Watts is Michelle Martinez – a.k.a. DJ MissGuided – the song and Kooner’s remix continuing to showcase her backup vocals.







Released today, November 5, on Armalyte Industries, the Drugged, Dangerous, and Damned EP is available to purchase now on Bandcamp in digital and vinyl formats, with the latter appearing in yellow and orange splatter editions, each in limited quantities. The EP follows the Pain Killer remix companion to 2020’s Pain is God, mastered by Jules Seifert and with artwork by Vlad McNeally.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)