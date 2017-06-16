PIG unveils music video for "Prey & Obey"





With the release of the Prey & Obey EP, the iconic industrial/rock act PIG has released the music video for the anthemic title track via Revolver Magazine . Produced by Blackswitch Labs and directed by Gabriel Edvy, “Prey & Obey” is chockfull of PIG’s trademark melange of lyrical depravity and decadence, driven by menacing guitars and powerful beats. Co-written with Cubanate members Marc Heal and Phil Barry, and featuring the skills of Ben Christo – longtime The Sisters of Mercy, PIG’s Raymond Watts describes the song as “More pork and less talk,” the song is indicative of the EP’s more bombastic sound, returning to the “gristle and grime” of orchestral samples and industrialized pomp, following the “pure and pious exaltations of The Gospel.” Out now on Metropolis Records, the Prey & Obey EP serves as a primer for PIG’s upcoming North American tour of the same name, with electro/rock acts Julien-K and Ghostfeeder as support acts; tour dates can be found via the artists’ websites.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)