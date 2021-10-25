



“Remember, remember the fifth of November…” so warns the Lord of Lard, Raymond Watts, with the announcement of the latest release from PIG, titled Drugged, Dangerous, and Damned. Following the Pain Killer remix companion to the 2020 Pain is God record, this new EP presents an additional eight renditions of the Mighty Swine’s diatribes of debauchery – adding their sordid frills to PIG’s thrills are Youth Code, Die Krupps, Filter, Jagz Kooner (Primal Scream, Kasabian), Night Club, and the legendary John Fryer (Black Needle Noise, This Mortal Coil). With cover art by Vlad McNeally, Drugged, Dangerous, and Damned will be released on November 5 via Armalyte Industries in digital and 12-inch vinyl formats – appearing in subtle yello and orange splatter variants, and containing three bonus tarot cards – personally overseen by Mr. Watts himself to ensure “a delight at every turn.” In addition, a surreal and illusory music video for the title track will also be released, created by acclaimed director and regular PIG collaborator E. Gabriel Edvy (Blackswitch Labs).





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)