



With Friday marking the release of the Mighty Swine’s latest marvel of musical malice, PIG has revealed the second track off the Baptise Bless & Bleed EP. Wrought with a furious dance floor energy and featuring guitars by longtime associate Steve White, “Speak of Sin” sees Raymond Watts brewing up a song “of bounteous horrors and delights for the barren of belief, bathed in the brutality and beauty of pure electronic savagery.” Adding to this is the music video created by Ed Finkler – a.k.a. Funkatron – of Dead Agent and topped off with effects by Mark Alan Griffiths; remarking on Finkler’s distinctly frenetic and psychedelic visual sensibilities, Watts calls the video “the perfect balance to burn your eyeballs like a sacred heart will seduce the soul,” the song’s lyrics flashing across the screen hand-written by the Lord of Lard himself. The video made its premiere on Side-Line on May 25.







“Speak of Sin” follows the reveal of the EP’s title track earlier this month, with Baptise Bless & Bleed due to be released on Friday, May 27 via Armalyte Industries and available to purchase now via Bandcamp. The EP marks the fourth and final installment in PIG’s tarot series, the set being offered in limited quantities of 45, with the cards containing a digital download of the EP; additionally, the EP will be available digitally, and in a deluxe 12-inch white vinyl edition in a die-cut custom sleeve that includes three tarot cards, limited to 300 copies.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)