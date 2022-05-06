



The Lord of Lard giveth… boy, does he giveth as Armalyte Industries has announced the latest offering of porkly delights from industrial/rock icon PIG. Featuring four brand new tracks and three extended mixes, Baptise Bless & Bleed sees Raymond Watts delivering more of his signature lyrical rancor directed at religious idolatry and matters of personal spiritual crisis; aided by regular collaborators En Esch, Steve White, and Michelle Martinez, the new EP was mastered by Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Media, with the visuals crafted by Vlad McNeally, E Gabriel Edvy, Jared Everson, and Mark Alan Griffiths. Following Sex & Death, Pain is God, and Drugged Dangerous & Damned, Baptise Bless & Bleed concludes PIG’s tetralogy of tarot, the set being offered in limited quantities of 45, with the cards containing a digital download of the EP; additionally, the EP will be available digitally, and in a deluxe 12-inch white vinyl edition in a die-cut custom sleeve that includes three tarot cards, limited to 300 copies. Baptise Bless & Bleed is due for release on May 27 via Armalyte Industries – pre-orders can be found on Bandcamp, with the opening title track available to preview stream. In addition, a video for “Baptise Bless & Bleed” has been revealed, directed by Ibex with effects by Mark Alan Griffiths.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)