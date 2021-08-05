



Heavy doth the crown weigh upon the Lord of Lard’s brow as PIG announces via social media the impending release of a new remix album, Pain Killer. Acting as a companion to his most recent opus of opulence, Pain Is God, the new album will feature 14 remixes from the 2020 album created by a miscreant and malcontent myriad of the electro/industrial scene – among them will be Chris Vrenna, I Ya Toyah, The Joy Thieves, Curse Mackey, Die Krupps, ESA, REVillusion, Jim Davies, Drownd, Matt Hart, Ghostfeeder, Front Line Assembly, and one credited to KMFDM vs. PIG; six additional tracks will appear on the autographed download card, with Pain Killer due for released on September 3 via Armalyte Industries. Pre-orders for the album will be available on Bandcamp beginning Friday, August 6.









<PIG>

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Armalyte Industries

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)