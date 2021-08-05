Aug 2021 05

PIG announces remix companion to latest album0

Heavy doth the crown weigh upon the Lord of Lard’s brow as PIG announces via social media the impending release of a new remix album, Pain Killer. Acting as a companion to his most recent opus of opulence, Pain Is God, the new album will feature 14 remixes from the 2020 album created by a miscreant and malcontent myriad of the electro/industrial scene – among them will be Chris Vrenna, I Ya Toyah, The Joy Thieves, Curse Mackey, Die Krupps, ESA, REVillusion, Jim Davies, Drownd, Matt Hart, Ghostfeeder, Front Line Assembly, and one credited to KMFDM vs. PIG; six additional tracks will appear on the autographed download card, with Pain Killer due for released on September 3 via Armalyte Industries. Pre-orders for the album will be available on Bandcamp beginning Friday, August 6.
 

 

 

