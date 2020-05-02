



There is simply no stopping the Mighty Swine as the legendary industrial/rock powerhouse known as <PIG> has announced his latest fiendish offering, titled Sex & Death. With this EP, the Lord of Lard not only delivers with his usual mixed bag of new songs and remixes, packaged on a deluxe 12-inch colored heavyweight vinyl, but this time features a tarot card in two varieties – “Sex” and “Death” – signed by Raymond Watts. Each card doubles as a download card for the digital edition of the EP and is available in quantities limited to 150 each, distributed at random with the deluxe vinyl bundle, while the individual cards limited to 75 each; the vinyl cover is printed with high quality metallic ink and spot gloss UV, with artwork designed by Vlad McNeally. Along with the new single title track of “Sex & Death,” the EP features three remixes, with <PIG>’s Ultra Heavy Beat cohorts KMFDM remixing “The Wages of Sin,” and fellow industrial legends Front Line Assembly taking on “Confession,” while Mr. Watts himself takes on a new rendition of “Situation,” originally featured on the 2004 Pigmartyr album (then released under the band name of WATTS), and later remastered for the <PIG> proper version on 2005’s Pigmata. Mastered by Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Media and due for release on July 10 via Armalyte Industries, the label wishes to stress that delays related to the current pandemic may be unavoidable, but “We will stick as closely to the release date as humanly possible.” Pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)