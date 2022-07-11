



The Prophet of the Profane, the Lord of Lard, Raymond Watts remains as productive as ever with the announcement of his latest full-length offering of malicious musical mischief. The Merciless Light sees the savior of swine continuing to pave his own porcine path of industrialized rock with 12 tracks that present some of the artist’s most varied and yet most consistent work yet. As should be expected, Watts is aided and abetted on The Merciless Light by a regular contingent of collaborators; among them is innovative electro/punk guitarist Jim Davies, best known for his past work with Pitchshifter, The Prodigy, and Victory Pill. Davies not only brings his six-string slinging style to mesh with that of regular PIG members En Esch and Steve co-writing three tracks and assisting with the overall production, but also provides his own remixes of “Speak of Sin” and “Tarantula,” both of whose original versions were featured on the Baptise Bless & Bleed EP released this past May via Armalyte Industries. Of Davies’ involvement, Watts comments, “I think he’s found his true calling (but I would say that).” Also lending their talents to the album are Michelle Martinez, Mike Watts, Enrico Tomasso, and “The PIG Choir,” which features vocal contributions from Davies, Mona Mur, Cubanate’s Marc Heal, Jimmy Livingstone, and Abbie Aisleen.

The Merciless Light follows up on 2020’s Pain Is God and will be released via Metropolis Records on September 23, with pre-orders in digital and CD formats available now via Bandcamp. The first CD pressing of 1,250 copies features a limited autographed postcard. The album features artwork and visuals from Vlad McNeally and Mark Alan Griffiths, with photography by E Gabriel Edvy.

PIG

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)