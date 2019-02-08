Peter Turns Pirate releases new music video from latest EP





Peter Turns Pirate – the Ontario based electro/metal project of Grendel live member Neal Reed – has now unleashed what may be his heaviest music to date with “Kill Her Tune,” the first track on his 2018 View As Strange EP. With a music video directed by Reed and shot on location at the The Orillia Opera House (an historic and reportedly haunted venue), featuring live drummer Will Tennant, the track presents an onslaught of glitch-laden beats and electronic textures and scathing guitar riffs, topped off by Reed’s emotive, seething vocals, declaring right from the start, “You better have a fast shutter speed ’cause it’s gonna be hard to catch me tonight!” Lyrically, the song “is essentially a confidence boost to those who suffer from depression or suicidal thoughts,”







Peter Turns Pirate has already made a remarkable impression on the electro/industrial scene, having toured North America in 2016 with PIG and most recently with Grendel and Ghostfeeder on the 2018 Severed Nations Tour. View As Strange was released on March 26. 2018, with Reed currently planning more music and live shows in 2019 and beyond.





Peter Turns Pirate

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)