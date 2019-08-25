



Shortly after the release of the band’s 2015 Skills In Pills debut, Lindemann – the side project of Rammstein front man Till Lindemann with producer/musician Peter Tägtgren – had announced plans for a second album, having stated that work had begun prior to the first album’s release. Now, Tägtgren has confirmed in a Facebook post on August 16 that a new Lindemann album is “done, produced, and mixed by yours truly.” While no further information was provided, speculation is that the new album will be released in 2020.

In December 2018, Lindemann had released the Mathematik single, with the title track featuring a guest performance from Kurdish/German rapper Haftbefehl; “Mathematik” was co-written by Till Lindemann with Benjamin Bazzazian – a.k.a. Benny Blanco – and Peter’s son Sebastian Tägtgren, and was presented in four different mixes by Emigrate band member and Rammstein live sound engineer Olsen Involtini. While Lindemann presented the front man’s first foray into writing lyrics exclusively in English, “Mathematik” was performed in his native German; additionally, the single saw the band experimenting past its industrial/metal sound to include rap and hip-hop elements.

Subsequent to the release of Skills In Pills, Peter Tägtgren released the Coming Home album from his PAIN project in 2016, while Till Lindemann appeared on the track “Let’s Go” from A Million Degrees, the latest album from his Rammstein band mate Richard Z. Kruspe’s project Emigrate in 2018. Rammstein released its long awaited self-titled seventh full-length album on May 17, 2019.

Lindemann

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)