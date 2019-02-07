Peter Murphy to perform a special tribute to David Bowie





The elder statesman of gothic music, Peter Murphy has announced the addition of a special tribute performance honoring David Bowie on March 26 to his two week residency at San Francisco’s The Chapel. Planned as “a gesture of respect from one consummate showman to another,” Murphy will be performing songs selected from Bowie’s extensive catalog, with Murphy commenting, “Now that all and sundry have fallen off the David Bowie tribute band wagon, I thought I’d do my own.” The show will be the finale of the series, which will also feature performances of Murphy’s solo albums in their entirety, as well as three Mr. Moonlight shows of Bauhaus material. Tickets for the tribute show are available now through Ticketfly.

Often compared to Bowie throughout his career, Murphy had performed Bowie’s “Bewlay Brothers” on his Bare-Boned and Sacred Tour in 2016, as well as recording a cover of “Space Oddity” in 2009; in 1982, Bauhaus scored its biggest hit with a cover of “Ziggy Stardust.” He also famously appeared performing the Bauhaus signature song “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” in the opening sequence to the Tony Scott-directed vampire movie The Hunger, which featured David Bowie in a starring role.

Murphy is currently touring with former Bauhaus band mate David J on The Ruby Tour: 40 Years of Bauhaus, which includes full album performances of the band’s 1980 debut album, In a Flat Field.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)