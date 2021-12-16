



It is fair to say that Peter Murphy has attained a measure of immortality with the breadth of his musical impact, both as the front man for legendary post-punk and goth/rock band Bauhaus and as a solo artist. Now, the iconic figure is being celebrated in a playable and plastic form with the announcement of a new entry in the Plasticgod® FIGUR3D® toy collection, officially licensed and designed after Peter Murphy. The 6-inch figure will be presented in two variants: the first, limited to 999 figures and priced at $55, presents Murphy with the more familiar cascading black bangs, while the other, limited to 1,000 figures, features a pearlescent bleached blonde hair color inspired by the singer’s appearance in the music video for his hit song “Cuts You Up,” selling for $60. The figures will be made available for sale via the Plasticgod website on December 19 at 2:00pm PST, commemorating the 32nd anniversary of Murphy’s highly acclaimed Deep album, which featured “Cuts You Up,” as well as beloved songs like “Marlene Dietrich’s Favourite Poem,” “Deep Ocean Vast Sea,” and “A Strange Kind of Love.”

Since the 2014 release of Lion and its subsequent 2015 remix companion, Peter Murphy has released two live albums in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and has been focused primarily on Bauhaus anniversary tours and performances, with several solo residencies in San Francisco and New York. Most recently, he appeared as a guest vocalist on Kat Von D’s Love Made Me Do It album on the “Protected” single, and the collaborative “Leep Coming Back” single with Cheb I Sabbah with Azam Ali, both released in August of 2021.

Peter Murphy

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Plasticgod

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)