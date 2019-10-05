Photo Credit: E Gabriel Edvy
Goth/rock icon Peter Murphy has announced the new dates to complete his residency in New York City’s (Le) Poisson Rouge, which began in August. Taking place from January 20-24 (omitting January 22), each of the four shows presents a different concept
, with the first night focusing on his greatest solo hits and several signature cuts from his 2014 Lion
album, the second “Mr. Moonlight” showcasing the hits of Bauhaus, and the next two nights featuring tributes to David Bowie.
On August 13, Murphy suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized, which necessitated the residency being cut short; 10 days later, it was announced that he was on the road to recovery. The live band includes guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite, drummer Marc Slutsky, and bassist/violinist Zef China. Tickets for these events can be purchased via the artist’s website
, with the assurance that those purchased previously for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled series.
In addition, Murphy will be joining his Bauhaus band mates Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins for a reformation of the original Bauhaus lineup for three nights in Los Angeles on November 3 and 4 and December 1; these mark the first time the original quartet qill be performing together since the 2008 release of the fifth and final Bauhaus album, Go Away White
. Tickets for these three nights are available via Ticketmaster
, VividSeats
, and LiveNation
.
Peter Murphy
Website, Facebook, Twitter
(Le) Poisson Rouge
Website, Facebook, Twitter
Bauhaus
Facebook, Bandcamp
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)