



Having completed a successful residency in San Francisco earlier this year, along with the Bauhaus 40th Anniversary Ruby Tour with David J, goth/alt. rock icon Peter Murphy will now begin a residency in New York City’s (Le) Poisson Rouge this August. As with the West Coast shows, Murphy will be running through the entirety of his solo discography, concluding with a greatest hits show of solo material and tributes to Bauhaus and David Bowie. With tickets going on sale via Peter Murphy’s website on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00am EST, the New York City residency begins on August 2 with a performance of Murphy’s 1986 debut Should the World Fail to Fall Apart; each subsequent day will prgoress through each album in his catalog until August 18’s tribute to David Bowie. A full listing of residency dates can be found on Peter Murphy’s website. Joining him for the live lineup will be longtime cohort and guitarist extraordinaire Mark Gemini Thwaite, drummer Marc Slutsky, and Emilio Zef China on bass and violin.

Peter Murphy

(Le) Poisson Rouge

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)