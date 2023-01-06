



Peter Gabriel has long been heralded as one of the most pioneering artists in modern music, with today, January 6, marking the release of the first single from his long-awaited next album. “Panopticom” sees Gabriel continuing to pursue familiar themes of the Earth as a living biological and technological entity, stating that the song is based on ideas of “an infinitely expandable accessible data globe,” and “to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.” A renowned activist for human rights, Gabriel also drew the work of three groups for lyrical inspiration – Forensic Architecture, Bell¿ngcat, and WITNESS, which Gabriel co-founded.







Written and produced by Gabriel at his Real World Studios, the song features longtime collaborators David Rhodes on guitar, Tony Levin on bass, and drummer Manu Katché, with additional contributions by Oli Jacobs and Richard Chappell, as well as backing vocalist Ríoghnach Connolly, acoustic guitarist Katie May, and electronic music legend Brian Eno; the Bright Side mix serves as the song’s single version, mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent.

The release of “Panopticom” coincides with the first full moon of 2023, with Gabriel explaining that a new song from the forthcoming i/o album will be released each full moon; the artist states that this ties into the album’s overarching themes of humanity’s connection and destructive capabilities toward the natural world, “looking up at the sky… and the moon has always drawn me to it.” Additionally, each release will be accompanied by a specific piece of art, with “Panopticom” featuring David Spriggs’ “Red Gravity.”

His tenth studio album, i/o follows 2011’s New Blood. A release date for the album has not yet been revealed, but Peter Gabriel has also announced plans to tour for i/o in Europe from May 18-June 25; a full listing of dates and tickets can be found on his website and on LiveNation.

Peter Gabriel

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Real World Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)