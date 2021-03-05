



French post-punk techno and synthwave purveyor Perturbator – a.k.a. James Kent – has premiered a new music video for “Death of the Soul” off his upcoming album, Lustful Sacraments. A laser and light-drenched pinball vision, Kent notes that Jean Valnoir Simoulin, directing under his Metastazis moniker “has managed to perfectly pair visuals that reflect the nihilistic tone” of the song, describing the track itself as taking inspiration from “old school EBM à la DAF or Front 242.” The music video for “Death of the Soul” made its premiere via Revolver Magazine .







Following his 2016 album The Uncanny Valley, Kent describes Lustful Sacraments as an exploration of “bad habits, dissatisfaction, and addiction” and how “we, as a species, lean towards self-destruction.” The album is due for release via Blood Music on May 28 in CD and digital formats, with pre-orders available now; cassette and vinyl variants, the latter appearing in 2LP gatefold and 2LP picture disc edition, will be released on June 25.

