



Ireland’s own Perry Blake has revealed a new single, “Death of a Society Girl,” marking the artist’s first release of new material since the 2020 album New Year’s Wish. Further solidifying his signature downtempo and melancholy brand of ambient and cinematic pop, the track serves as the first taste of his forthcoming eighth album with Blake joined by veteran actor Paul McGann providing a saccharine spoken word accompaniment. The single was released on December 2 via the Moochin’ About imprint, with the song supplemented by remixes from Inertia and KosmetiQ; an evocative music video followed on December 7.











Along with the new album, 2023 will also see an extended reissue of Blake’s 2002 California album, with digital pre-orders now available on Bandcamp; vinyl editions of California (Extended) have sold out.

Paul McGann is best known for his roles in motion pictures like Withnail & I, Empire of the Sun, Alien3, and Queen of the Damned, as well as TV programs like Luther; he is best remembered as “The Eighth Doctor” on the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who.

