



Australia’s Pendulum has long been heralded for fusing the aesthetics of rock with the frenetic textures and rhythms of drum & bass, with the band’s new “Halo” single continuing in that vein. “I’ve always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse,” states founding member Rob Swire, “and with ‘Halo,’ we’ve gotten closer than ever before.” Joining the band on the track is Matt Tuck of Welsh heavy metal act Bullet For My Valentine, who also appears in the accompanying music video directed by Kristian Young; Swire says the collaboration was “an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table.” “Halo” is available to stream via all major digital outlets.







The release of “Halo” arrives in anticipation of Pendulum’s forthcoming appearance at this year’s Download Festival in Donnington, the band having debuted the track at a sold-out performance at the Alexandra Palace in London. Swire comments, “We’re beyond excited to finally get the track out just in time for Download and see people’s reactions.” Since the 2010 Immersion album, Pendulum’s studio output has been primarily relegated to several standalone singles, remixes, and the Elemental EP in 2021; “Halo” marks the group’s first new material since that EP, with more festival appearances planned throughout the year, including Beat Herder, Electric Bay, Lindisfarne, and the Tokyo World Festival in the U.K., Electric Castle in România, and Monegros Desert in Spain. A full listing of live dates can be found on Pendulum’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)