



Australian electronic rock act Pendulum is still firing on all cylinders with the release of a new single, “Colourfast,” which sees the group returning even more to the drum & bass signatures that defined much of the band’s earlier work. The release of the new single coincides with the group’s announcement of a U.K. arena tour to take place in Spring of 2024, with six dates currently confirmed for March 24-31. “Colourfast” follows up on the June reveal of “Halo,” which featured a guest vocal performance by Matt Tuck of Bullet For My Valentine, the two singles serving as the first new material from Pendulum after 2021’s Elemental EP; the corresponding video for “Colourfast,” directed by Ross Silcocks and produced by Entirety Lab, includes footage from the band’s sold-out performance at Alexandra Palace earlier this year, the visuals acting as something of a primer for the upcoming tour. Stops on the forthcoming U.K. tour include the First Direct Arena in Leeds, the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, and the renowned O2 Arena in London; currently, the band is scheduled to perform throughout New Zealand and their native Australia this October, with a full listing of live dates and ticket links available via Pendrulum’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)