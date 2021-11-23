



2021 has been a time of resurrections as legendary Chicago underground punk and alternative rock act Naked Raygun returned after nearly three decades to release Over the Overlords. Now, from that album comes “Broken Things” in the form of a new lyric video, directed by James Glover; with the video combining footage of the band performing in the ’80s and ’90s with manipulated images of old flyers, the group calls the video a nod to the past while embracing the present and future. This marks Naked Raygun’s second video from Over the Overlords, following the April release of “Living in the Good Times,” with the album being the last to feature longtime bassist Pierre Kezdy, who passed away from cancer shortly after the completion of recording in October of 2020. Released on August 2 via WaxTrax! Records, Over the Overlords is the band’s first release of new material since 1990’s Raygun… Naked Raygun, and is available digitally via Bandcamp, and in CD format via the label’s webstore; as well, the album is available in standard black vinyl, while the red vinyl variant is limited to 1,500 copies. A special grey & black variant limited to 250 copies has sold out, while two editions each featuring a bonus 12-inch – one with T-shirt, one without – are limited to 1,000 copies each. Along with its 11 songs across 13 tracks, the digital and CD editions also feature a remix of “Living in the Good Times” by Paul Barker and a 2015 live recording of “Knock Me Down,” while the bonus 12-inch includes three additional live tracks recorded in 2021.









Naked Raygun

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)