Parisian coldwave trio FTR signs to Metropolis, releases new music video





Having recently signed to Metropolis Records, Parisian coldwave act FTR has unveiled the music video for the first track off the band’s upcoming album, Manners. Shot by Timothée Gainet and Simon Mino, the “Collision” video matches the hyperkinetic intensity of FTR’s sound and live shows, which have made the band one of Paris, France’s most exciting bands.







Manners marks the band’s second full-length album, following 2015’s Horizons, and is due for release on February 15 via Metropolis in North America and Third Coming Records in Europe. The album will be available in CD, digital, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)