



Metropolis Records has announced the release of Morphogenesis, the latest album from electronic act Paradox Obscur, and the band’s first full-length effort of new material since signing with the prominent label early last year. Preceded by the “Animal Reactor” single and video, the duo of Toxic Razor and Kriistal Ann describe the album as “a gateway into the virtual world of illusion,” with each of its nine tracks “interconnected with the deeper meaning of the evolutionary process where each song is tuned to be part of a single entity.” Since its foundation in 2014, Paradox Obscur has been noted for creating music entirely on vintage equipment – hardware synthesizers and drum machines with little-to-no digital accompaniment or editing – and Morphogenesis follows that philosophy, with the album produced and mixed entirely by the band; due for release on May 6, the album is available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)