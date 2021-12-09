



Nearly 20 years after the release of the band’s debut, Belgian electro/EBM act Parade Ground returned to regular activity in 2007 with the release of Rosary, with the band subsequently continuing to put out a steady stream of albums and singles. Now, brothers Jean-Marc and Pierre Pauly have returned to the record of resurrection with a new digital re-release of Rosary via Bandcamp, showcasing 15 full tracks interwoven with 15 interlude “rosaries” – sonic sketches and structures “dividing and combining at the same time.” The album notably exhibited a more experimental side to Parade Ground, recorded in a monastery and produced by Front 242’s Patrick Codenys. Rosary follows the reissuing of the 2012 album The 15th Floor earlier this year, with Parade Ground’s latest output of new material being 2019’s Life. As well, the Pauly brothers famously collaborated with Front 242 on the 1993 06:21:03:11 UP Evil album, with both receiving co-writing and co-production credits.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)