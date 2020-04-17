



After premiering the “Nighthunter” single last month, Chicago darkwave act Panic Priest has released a new music video for the song “Lonely City” off his upcoming album, Second Seduction. Originally written by founder Jack Armondo in 2019 during a particularly isolated time in his life, the artist comments, “I could never have anticipated how unfortunately relevant the lyrics would become.” He goes on to explain that co-producer Brian Fox had suggested calling upon friends of Armondo’s to contribute footage of them dancing at home during the COVID-19 quarantine; edited by David Gall from over 30 friend and fan submissions, Armondo concludes, “I can’t tell you how much it lightened my mood to see video after video of people just letting go and forgetting about their problems, if only for a few minutes.”







Due for release on May 1 via Negative Gain Productions, Second Seduction is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp in CD and digital formats. Produced and mixed by Armondo with Brian Fox (Wingtips, Ganser), the album also features various instrumental contributions from Toph McNeil, Gretta Rochelle, Luis Navarro, Vincent Segretario, and Joel Niño, Jr.; the record is described as “a cathartic account of Armondo’s real life experiences stemming from personal heartbreak, life as a non-monogamous individual, and even current political anxieties” to make for an experience both personal and fantastical. Second Seduction follows up on the artist’s 2018 self-titled debut, released in 2018.





Panic Priest

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Negative Gain Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)