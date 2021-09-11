



Originally released in May of 2020 on the Chicago darkwave/post-punk act’s Second Seduction album, Panic Priest’s “Nighthunter” is enjoying a second life on the soundtrack for newly released horror movie Malignant. Written by Panic Priest’s Jack Armondo in 2019 during a difficult time in his life, the lyrics proved to be a prophetic examination of loneliness and isolation prior to the pandemic lockdowns; within the context of Malignant, the song reflects the turmoil of the character of Madison, who suffers from paralyzing visions of grisly murders, her torment worsened by the realization that these waking dreams are taking place in reality. Directed by James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Insidious), Malignant was released today, September 10, by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema in theaters and on HBO Max. Second Seduction was released on May 1, 2020 via Negative Gain Productions, with Panic Priest stating that details for a new album will be announced in October.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)