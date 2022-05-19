



Dark electro and harsh EBM act Panic Lift reaches the third of a five-part series of EPs with the release of Stitched on Friday, May 20. As with the previous entries, the new release showcases two new compositions that according to band founder James Francis hearken back to Panic Lift’s earlier material, specifically the 2008 Witness to Our Collapse debut; “I’ve always tried to find a happy medium between what I’m doing now, and where I started,” he explains, going on to say the shorter EP format affords him the opportunity to pursue different avenues of experimentation and sound without compromising the established Panic Lift sound. As such, “Every Broken Piece” and “Bitter Cold” see Francis touching on themes of coping with stress and concerns about one’s self-image, with the first track having made its premiere during the band’s livestreams during the lockdowns of 2020. Supplementing the EP are remixes of the two tracks by Mechanical Vein and Tragic Impulse, with the EP now available digitally via Bandcamp. Stitched follows up on the earlier entries in the series, Split and Pieces, both released in 2021.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)