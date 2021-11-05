



Today, November 5, marks the release of the third full-length album from Dutch post-punk duo Palais Ideal, titled Negative Space. Focusing on the pair’s signature guitar-driven melodies, John Edwards and Richard van Kruysdijk began crafting the album during the lockdowns of 2020 following the cancellation of a European tour halfway through; describing their state as “in limbo,” the pair took the opportunity to rethink the band’s sound and pursue a positive and hopeful energy that would contrast with the album’s very title, while also continuing to draw influence from the likes of Modern English, Buzzcocks, and Comsat Angels, Negative Space was mixed by Pete Burns (Kill Shelter) and mastered by Jason Corbett (ACTORS), marking the band’s first full-length after 2019’s Pressure Points; earlier in 2021, Palais Ideal released the three-track EP The Art of Crashing, serving as a primer for the new reccord. Negative Space is now available on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats through Cold Transmission Music. In addition, Palais Ideal will be embarking on a European tour, beginning in February of 2022, with U.S. label mates S Y Z Y G Y X and Belgium’s Ultra Sunn. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.









