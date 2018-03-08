Mar 2018 08

Owl Vision faces off with the devil in new remix of Blue Stahli
 
Ever maintaining a prolific pace, hybrid electro/rock artist Blue Stahli unveils a remix of the track “Ready Aim Fire” off his 2015 album The Devil. Transforming the song into an ambient/tribal blend of ritualistic beats with entrancing Arabian-esque melodies, the remix was created by Swedish dark electronic artist/producer Owl Vision.
 

 
The Owl Vision remix of “Ready Aim Fire” is now available to purchase via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore; the song is also live on Spotify.

 

