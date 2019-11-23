



Signing to Artoffact Records for a worldwide deal, groundbreaking Italian duo OvO will release its ninth studio album, Miasma. With this album, the band celebrates its twentieth anniversary with this album, which features a bevy of guest artists and collaborators including members of Årabrot, Sigillum S, The Soft Moon, and Gnučči. With the band described as by Decibel Magazine “a David Lynch dance party,” the band has been heralded since its inception in 1990 for blendin elements of noise rock, extreme metal, industrial, and dark electronica, the influence of Swans and Diamanda Galas often cited by band members Stefania Pedretti and Bruno Dorella. Of the record, Dorella comments that “We are trying to represent how close science fiction and reality are nowadays, and how close to us the miasma really is,” describing it as something contagious, “an alien disease, like in a sci-fi movie, or it can be some deeper fear caused by whoever wants to control us,” concluding that it is the “freaks, queers, and outsiders” who will stand against it. Now available for pre-order via Bandcamp, Miasma will be released on February 7, 2020 in CD, digital, and vinyl formats; the introductory track “Mary Die” is available to stream now. A 13 date European tour in support of the album begins in February 2020; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the OvO website.





OvO

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)