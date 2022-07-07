



“Death dies, literally.” So state Stefania Pedretti and Bruno Dorella – collectively known as OvO – about their upcoming album, Ignoto (Unknown). As the duo’s tenth full-length effort, the album expands on the experimental Italian band’s renowned sense of primitive yet passionate dynamics, crafting the tracks from a minimalist palette of Dorella’s drumming, Pedretti’s darkly theatrical and layered vocals, and wisps of ambient feedback. Calling Ignoto “a sludge vision, or nightmare,” the record also presents some of OvO’s most morbid and blackened material yet, its themes inspired both by sci-fi and the dichotomies of life and death, “But we all know that reality can be much worse.” Ignoto is comprised of two pieces – “La Morte Muore” (“Death Dies”) and “Distillati Di Tenebre” (“Distillates of Darkness”) – each divided into four parts, with “La Morte Muore (Part 2)” acting as its first single. The album is due for release on September 23 via Artoffact Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; pre-orders are available through Bandcamp.





