



Italian noise rock duo OvO has premiered a new video for the single “Queer Fight” at CVLT Nation . Directed by Lele Marcojanni and starring Mario/MaryLou Di Martino, the video is a celebration of personal freedom complementing the group’s description of the song as a “personal ode to positive rage” and a call to unite and challenge an inflexible society. Costumes for the video were designed by OvO’s Stefania Medretti. The track will appear on the project’s ninth full-length album, Miasma, due out February 7 via Artoffact Records in CD, digital, and vinyl formats. The album features guest appearances by members of Årabrot, The Soft Moon, and Gnučči among others, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp. European tour dates in support of the release begin in February; a full listing of dates can be found on the band’s website.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)