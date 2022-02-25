



Ov Stars, the Asbury Park-based duo of Alice Genese and Shaune Pony Heath, has announced the release of a debut EP, titled Tuesdays. Best known as the bass player and co-songwriter in the legendary experimental band Psychic TV since 2003, Ov Stars marks Genese’s first musical venture since the band’s dissolution following the passing of Genesis Breyer P-Orridge in 2020. Hailing from South Africa, Pony relocated to the U.S. and has been steadily working on music while enduring difficult immigration processes; he was introduced to Genese through her brother, forming a friendship that eventually led to the musical partnership we now hear in Ov Stars. Produced by Jeff Berner, the EP is the culmination of Genese and Pony balancing their busy schedules and meeting on Tuesdays to write and record; having worked with Berner in Psychic TV, Genese considered his expertise and experience to be a no-brainer. In addition, the band is joined by fellow Psychic TV alumni like John Weingarten, Randy Schrager, and Richard Salino. Prior to Ov Stars and Psychic TV, Genese also recorded with the likes of Gut Bank, CandyAss, Sexpod, and her Sticks and Bones solo EP in 2014, which was mixed and produced by Berner and featured her son Jesse on bass, who had died upon its completion.

The Tuesdays EP will be released digitally on April 23, with plans for a limited edition colored vinyl to appear later in the year. Ov Stars will perform in Asbury Park, NJ at Transparent Danny Clinch Gallery, hosting a debut listening party the following day of April 24; in addition, the band is scheduled to perform as part of the We Are But One – Breyer P-Orridge exhibition on June 30 at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)