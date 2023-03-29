



Parisian outfit Ten56. has in a short two years established itself as a force to be reckoned with, blending elements of industrial, nü-metal, and hip-hop into a blistering metalcore sound. Now, the band has announced the release of a full-length debut album, titled Downer – compiling the two EPs into a single presentation that includes two additional bonus tracks, one of which is titled “Choky.” The band’s songs have delved into themes of mental distress, substance abuse, and challenging the stigmas of seeking professional help, with vocalist Aaron Matts drawing on personal experiences. Also featured on the album are previously released singles like “Diazepam,” “Boy,” and “Sick Dog” from 2021’s Downer Part 1, and Yenta,” “Traumadoll,” and “RLS” from Downer Part 2, released in January of 2023. The full-length edition of Downer will be released on April 21 via Out of Line Music, available for pre-order now in digital and CD formats, as well as a limited edition two-LP edition in marbled vinyl.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)