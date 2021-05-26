



Serving up a darkly industrial-tinged style of shock metal “with a healthy side of crazy,” Finnish band Fear of Domination has unveiled its third single, titled “Rust.” With the music video directed by Miikka Tikka, the band presents its most involved production, both musically and visually, with keyboardist/composer Lasse Raelahti citing “Rust” as one of the forthcoming album’s best, commenting that “the whole song just packs enough raw power and energy to break through a reinforced concrete wall!” Following the “Amongst Gods” and “Dive into I” singles, Tikka explains that “There was a clear wish in the assignment from the band that the new visual appearance should not be seen properly in the first two videos yet, but their presentation would come in stages per video,” going on to say that a strongly defined color palette played a significant role in the cohesion of the three videos and the band’s image. Released on May 26 via Out of Line Music, “Rust” is the latest taste of what will be the band’s debut with the prominent label, following Fear of Domination’s 2018 Metanoia album.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)