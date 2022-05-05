



Five years into her career as a solo artist, Suzi Sabotage has signed with Out of Line Music for the release of a new single, titled “Persona Non Grata.” Calling the song “an ode to outcasts and non-conformism,” the new single sees the Finnish coldwave artist taking her music down darker avenues that have drawn comparisons to the likes of Siouxsie and the Banshees and Switchblade Symphony; the accompanying music video, shot in the woods near her home of Helsinki, depicts a monochromatic visual companion that matches the wintry gloom of Sabotage’s danceably ethereal yet abrasively electro-punk sound. Released on May 5 via Out of Line Music, “Persona Non Grata” was previously available on Sabotage’s Singles 2020 EP and her Postmodern Dystopia album, both released independently and available via Bandcamp.





Suzi Sabotage

Out of Line Music

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)