May 2022 05

Out of Line Music signs Finnish coldwave artist Suzi Sabotage, releasing first single and music video0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
Five years into her career as a solo artist, Suzi Sabotage has signed with Out of Line Music for the release of a new single, titled “Persona Non Grata.” Calling the song “an ode to outcasts and non-conformism,” the new single sees the Finnish coldwave artist taking her music down darker avenues that have drawn comparisons to the likes of Siouxsie and the Banshees and Switchblade Symphony; the accompanying music video, shot in the woods near her home of Helsinki, depicts a monochromatic visual companion that matches the wintry gloom of Sabotage’s danceably ethereal yet abrasively electro-punk sound. Released on May 5 via Out of Line Music, “Persona Non Grata” was previously available on Sabotage’s Singles 2020 EP and her Postmodern Dystopia album, both released independently and available via Bandcamp.
 

 

Suzi Sabotage
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
Out of Line Music
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

ReGen Magazine