



Having departed from French metalcore band Betraying the Martyrs last week, Aaron Matts has unveiled the first track from his new project, Ten56.; referring to the band as “a new level of uncomfortably heavy,” the “Diazepam” single showcases Ten56.’s blend of shrill industrialized textures topped off by deathly brutal metalcore, the song released via Out of Line Music and available on most major digital outlets. “We’ve been working on this silently for over a year,” Matts states, going on to state the members’ collective experience being a major asset as the band is essentially a French metal supergroup featuring bassist Nicolas Delestrade (Novelists FR), drummer Arnaud Verrier (Uneven Structure), and guitarists Luka Garotin (Earth Trip) and Quentin Godet (Kadinja). Despite his reticence to explain the song’s themes, Matts does state that its meaning can be found in the lyrics, commenting that “I’ve done my best to put it all out there in these tracks, so I feel there’s nothing left to say… plus therapists are expensive.” He goes on to say that audiences should not be hasty to form an opinion of the band based solely on “Diazepam,” concluding that “each single is going to be a shock to the system, that I am sure of!” Mastered by Pierrick Noel at Atelier Mastering and mixed by Garotin with Martin Gronnier, the music video for “Diazepam” was shot and directed by Igor Omodei for Anubis Production.









Ten56.

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Out of Line Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)