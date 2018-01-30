Original Misfits to perform in New Jersey, "where it all began!"

On Saturday, May 19 in Newark, NJ’s Prudential Center, the iconic horror/punk band Misfits will perform with fellow punk and metal acts Murphy’s Law and Suicidal Tendencies as special guests. Having reunited to perform headlining sets at Riot Fest in Denver, CO and Chicago, IL in September of 2016, the lineup of vocalist Glenn Danzig, bassist Jerry Only, and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein performed two additional shows in 2017, with the New Jersey show marking the original trio’s triumphant return 30 years later to the East Coast, “where it all began!” Of the reunion, Only had stated in an interview with Rolling Stone that further recording of the original trio would be “a matter of re-molding and using all the different elements that I’ve got,” while referring to Danzig’s involvement in such an endeavor as something that must “evolve naturally.” Joining Misfits for the reunion performances are drummer Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer) and rhythm guitarist Acey Slade (DOPE, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts). Tickets for the event can be ordered via the Prudential Center’s website starting Friday, February 2.





