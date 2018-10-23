Original members of Static-X announce new album featuring final recordings of Wayne Static





The original members of industrial/metal band Static-X have announced that they will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s 1999 debut album Wisconsin Death Trip with a world tour, as well as a new album. Featuring the final vocal recordings and compositions of front man Wayne Static, Project Regeneration features newly recorded and previously unreleased material from founding bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda, and drummer Ken Jay, marking the first time the the lineup has recorded together since the debut record. According to Campos, “it feels like the right time to pay our respects – to the band, to Wayne and to all the fans that supported us right from the start,” further stating that “we expect this album to be between 12 and 15 brand new STATIC-X tracks. It’s the original lineup back together for all the right reasons.” With longtime Static-X associate Ulrich Wild once again in the producer’s seat, the band hopes to include some notable guest vocal performances to help complete the unfinished tracks on Project Regeneration – among them are Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory), Al Jourgenson (MINISTRY), Dez Fafara (Coal Chamber), Edsel Dope (DOPE), and more. As for the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour, Campos states that in addition to performing the full record along with other old-school Static-X favorites, “We plan on having a very interactive show with huge LED walls, big sound and lots of production,” and that the band hopes to perform in the U.S. and around the world; “Wayne had fans everywhere, so why not do a memorial show for him everywhere?”







Wayne Static founded Static-X With fluctuating lineups since the release of Wisconsin Death Trip, Static-X released five albums before Wayne Static embarked on a solo venture with his 2011 Pighammer album; he subsequently toured under the name of Static-X with a wholly new group before announcing its official breakup in 2013. Static then toured as a solo act before passing away on November 1, 2014 at the age of 48.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)