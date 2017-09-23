Original Bauhaus bassist David J to join Peter Murphy during San Francisco residency in 2018





Goth/rock icon Peter Murphy and former Bauhaus bandmate bassist David John Haskins (David J) will reunite for a trio of classic Bauhaus sets in February of 2018. The three Mr. Moonlight shows will cap off Murphy’s nearly month long retrospective residency in San Francisco. Murphy and Haskins parted ways after the dissolution of Bauhaus, with Murphy starting a solo career and Haskins forming Love and Rockets with former Bauhaus members Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins before branching out into playwriting, musical scores, and a successful solo career. Murphy says that “It is obviously going to be a great pleasure personally to have David to my right in these shows” to “join me in performing and play his, what must be said, excellent original bass parts.” Haskins is also looking forward to the dates, saying that he is “very pleased to have received Peter’s gracious invitation to take part in these upcoming festivities” and “looking forward to rekindling the flickering flame.”

The shows were pushed back from the original June and July 2017 dates while Murphy recovered from vocal chord nodules discovered in April. The singer assures fans that he has made a full recovery in a brief video message and jokes that “The nodules they removed have been transferred to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” for posterity.

Peter Murphy’s residency begins on January 23, 2018 at San Francisco’s The Chapel, a historic former Mission District mortuary turned venue. The Mr. Moonlight sets featuring David J are February 14, 15, and 16.





