



Marking the Los Angeles synth/rock band’s first release of 2021, Orgy has unveiled the lyric video for the new single “Karma Kastles.” The track marks the band’s first new material since the 2018 “Army to Your Party” single, with the song focusing on themes of madness and treachery and discovering who your “real” friends are, particularly in the L.A. landscape; describing such relationships as “toxic and jaded with a twtist of sex and a hint of scandal,” front man Jay Gordon further explains, “Things like geographical desirability and what kind of whip you drive, unfortunately, play such bizarre roles in the typical L.A. relationship,” concluding that such things ultimately build character and instill the desire for home. “Karma Kastles” was recorded between the band’s home studios and Gordon’s North Hollywood studio during the 2020 lockdowns, with the band now comprised of guitarists Carlton Bost and Creighton Emrick, bassist Nic Speck, and drummer Marton Veress; the single can be purchased or streamed via most major digital outlets. The track is stated to be the first taste of a new EP that Orgy will release later in 2021, with plans to tour once restrictions from the pandemic are lifted. The band’s 2015 Talk Sick EP, which followed the 2012 comeback single “Grime of the Century,” was originally to be followed by another EP titled Entropy, followed by news that the two EPs would be compiled into a full-length album; neither the album nor the Entropy EP materialized, although the band did re-release in 2020 “The Spectrum,” a hidden track from the 2000 Vapor Transmission record.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)