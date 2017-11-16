



Pioneering synthpop band Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) has released a new video for “What We Have Done,” the third single off of the group’s thirteenth studio album, The Punishment of Luxury. The song is the first to feature lead vocals by Paul Humphreys in over 30 years; Humphreys describes the track as, “an intensely personal song about life, love, and loss. It’s about facing and confronting life changing decisions and situations that we all have to face at some point in our lives, and then having to live and deal with the resulting and inescapable consequences of our choices.”

The video was shot entirely by Drone. OMD’s Andy McCluskey comments, “The opportunity to combine an abstract aerial aesthetic with human vignettes was not to be missed. The viewer is a weightless voyeur of landscape and emotional condition…”







In addition, OMD will tour North America in support of The Punishment of Luxury in spring of 2018; a full listing of tour dates can be found via the band’s website. VIP packages will be available for all shows, allowing fans to meet the band, sit in on soundcheck, and receive exclusive merch, including a signed set list. “What Have We Done” has been released as a limited edition vinyl single, with just 1,000 copies available worldwide. A 10 track album of B-sides, remixes, and bonus material supplementing The Punishment of Luxury is available for pre-order now.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD)

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)