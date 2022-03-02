



Orbscure, the independent imprint founded by electronic music pioneer and head of The Orb collective for more than three decades Alex Paterson, has announced the release of a new EP from Roland & Albert. Drawing heavily on Ugandan rhythms and traditional blues structures, Roland & Albert strive to bridge the soulful intracacies of European and African music on the aptly titled Roland & Albert Meet The Orb Upcountry in Uganda; produced by Paterson, the four-track presentation was recorded primarily in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, with the closing “Radio Active Camel Hair” track acting as a teaser single.







Planning for the project had begun prior to the onset of the pandemic when a series of sessions by Roland & Albert – the Paul Darnborough & David Cecil sessions from Kampala’s East African Records – arrived at Orbscure HQ, inspiring more ideas that “will take The Orb beyond the horizons to Uganda and Kenya.” Due for release on March 17 via Orbscure and Cooking Vinyl, pre-orders for the Roland & Albert Meet The Orb Upcountry in Uganda EP are now available.

The Orb

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Orbscure Recordings

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Cooking Vinyl

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)