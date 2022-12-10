



This past October saw Paul and Phil Hartnoll – better known as the longstanding techno and electronic act Orbital – revealing that a new studio album was on the way with the release of the “Dirty Rat” single. Now, the band is following up with “Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song),” which sees the Hartnoll brothers collaborating with goth band The Mediæval Bæbes providing a stirring recitation of “Ring-O’ Roses” set to Orbital’s signature chugging loops and grooves. With the nursery rhyme having its origins amid the bubonic plague pandemic – better known as the Black Death in England – during the 14th century, Paul Hartnoll explains, “It made me feel a connection with all those who suffered before without the help of our modern technology.” with Orbital reflecting the advances of the present, and The Mediæval Bæbes’ vocals representing the past. “An old song becomes relevant again,” Paul concludes, with “Ringa Ringa” accompanied by a striking music video directed by Luke Losey.







“Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song)” is now available to purchase/stream, along with the preceding “Dirty Rat” single, which featured Orbital collaborating with Nottingham post-punk duo Sleaford Mods. Both songs will be featured on Orbital’s forthcoming tenth studio album, titled Optical Delusion, due for release on February 17, 2023, and available to pre-order now in multiple CD and vinyl formats. The album was written and recorded by the Hartnoll brothers in the midst of the pandemic, with additional contributions from Anna B. Savage, Coppe, The Little Pest, Dina Ipavic, and Penelope Isles.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)