



It has been nearly two years since OOMPH! announced the departure of founding vocalist and drummer Dero Goi from its ranks, but the pioneers of Neue Deutsche Härte are moving forward with a new album, titled Richter und Henker, with “Wem Die Stunde Schlägt” serving as the first single. The song introduces new vocalist Der Schulz joining co-founders CR4P and FLUX, the industrial/metal anthem addressing themes of perseverance in the face of adversity; as the title translates to “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” OOMPH! explains that “Even in hard times, you always have to get back up and try to come back stronger than before, instead of listening to those who would like to see you fail and only want to make you small,” while the corresponding video, shot in the mausoleum of Bückeburg Castle, depicts a “flashback daydream of sorts.” With the band acting as both witness and storyteller, the video revolves around a woman condemned to hang for the murder of her husband, the lyrical themes represented symbolically “we always have a choice in which directions we go.”







Richter und Henkeris the band’s fourteenth studio album, following up on 2019’s Ritual. Due for release on September 8 via Napalm Records, pre-orders for the album are available now in digital, CD, and standard black and red/black marble vinyl variants, as well as a limited edition deluxe wooden box set.







OOMPH! will also be embarking on a European tour with Böse Fuchs, from November 2 until November 24; stops on the tour include Hanover, Dresden, Hamburg, Berlin, Cologne, Prague, Paris, Lyon, and more. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.

OOMPH!

Napalm Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)