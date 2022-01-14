



After working with the legendary Dave “Rave” Ogilvie on the band’s 2019 Diluvian album, Canadian experimental metal act Ooluu returns with a new single and music video, titled “Primordial.” The song is the first taste of the forthcoming Break EP, the result of extended writing and recording sessions that began during a break in the band’s live schedule, necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic; as such, the material showcases a shift toward a heavier yet more progressive and melodic sound, placing a greater emphasis on Davindra’s shrieking vocals with the rhythmic grooves of drummer Pete. Continuing to pursue cosmic themes of mysticism and ritualism, “Primordial” is driven by the return of original guitarist Zack Thi, who also mixed the new single. Released today, January 14, “Primordial” is available to stream/purchase via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)