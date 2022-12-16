



Canadian band Ooluu continues to shapeshift through experimental and progressive metal forms with the release of a new single, titled “Ripe.” The song follows nearly a year after the “Primordial” single, with an accompanying NSFW music video drawing influence from such masters of horror as David Cronenberg, Tobe Hooper, and George Romero, with Ooluu stating, “It’s almost certain to be banned from YouTube” – in that event, the video can also be found on Vimeo. Like the preceding single, “Ripe” was written during the lockdowns in 2020 when the pandemic interrupted Ooluu’s live schedule supporting the Diluvian debut album, with plans for the new Break EP to arrive in early 2023. “Ripe” is available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp.









Ooluu

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)