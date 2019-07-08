



Hailing from Ottawa, Ontario and blending elements of progressive rock with tribal industrial, Ooluu has announced the July 26 release of a new EP, titled Diluvian. Following up on the band’s 2016 Ophus full-length debut, Diluvian was mixed by the renowned Dave “Rave” Ogilvie, best known for his work in his own band Jakalope, as well as mixing and producing the likes of Skinny Puppy, Nine Inch Nails, The Birthday Massacre, and more; Ogilvie had previously mixed Ooluu’s Antediluvian single, released on March 23, 2018 and featuring the tracks “Ignominy” and “Perpetuities.” Both Antediluvian tracks are featured in updated mixes on the Diluvian EP, with the first track “Velleity” now available to preview on Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)