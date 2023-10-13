



Formed in 1987 by Tim Bowness and Steven Wilson, No-Man has firmly established itself as a unique voice in experimental art pop with a pair of albums and several singles on the One Little Independent Records imprint. Now, the label is releasing a comprehensive collection of the band’s early tenure with the Housekeeping boxset, remastering No-Man’s output for OLI from 1990 to 1994; featuring the 1993 Loveblows & Lovecries – A Confession debut and the 1994 sophomore effort Flowermouth, the collection also features the 1992 Lovesighs – An Entertainment mini-album, which collects No-Man’s earliest singles and B-sides, as well as outtakes, alternate versions, and BBC radio sessions. Completing the five-disc package is a hardback book of essays by Bowness, Wilson, and No-Man blog author Matt Hammers, plus rare photos and other memorabilia. Violinist Ben Coleman was featured as a de facto third member of the band during this period, with additional instrumental performances provided by cellist Richard Felix, bassist Mick Karn, percussionist Steve Jansen (Japan), Lisa Gerrard (Dead Can Dance), King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Mel Collins, and Porcupine Tree members Richard Barbieri, Chris Maitland, and Colin Edwin. Due for release on January 26, 2024, Housekeeping – The OLI Years 1990-1994 is available for pre-order now via the One Little Independent Records webstore and Burning Shed.

In addition, Swagger will be released a companion to Housekeeping, chronicling the duo’s eclectic and more guitar-driven studio experiments from 1987 to 1988. The album will be released on CD, limited edition cassette, and 180g sky blue vinyl exclusively via Burning Shed.

No-Man

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

One Little Independent Records

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

Burning Shed

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)