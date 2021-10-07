



As the second single from the band’s forthcoming third studio album, Los Angeles dark metal act Once Human has unveiled the music video for “Only in Death.” Referred to by vocalist Lauren Hart as her most personal song on the upcoming Scar Weaver, she explains that the video was an opportunity for her to “get my hands dirty with the visuals;” filmed entirely by her and guitarist and producer Logan Mader, Hart goes on to describe “Only in Death” – drenched in red with flashes of gothic, ethereal, and religious iconography – as “very emotional and dire, and the outro is probably my favorite piece of music on the album!”







“Only in Death” marks the second single from Scar Weaver, following “Deadlock,” released in July and featuring a guest appearance by Mader’s former band mate, Machine Head’s Rob Flynn. Once Human also features bassist Damien Rainaud and guitarist Max Karon, both having previously collaborated with Fear Factory – Rainaud provided additional keyboard programming and drum editing on 2012’s The Industrialist (which also featured Mader) and 2015’s Genexus, and Karon appeared on the band’s latest Aggression Continuum, performing keyboards and the guitar solo to “Monolith.” Scar Weaver is due for release on February 11 via earMUSIC in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available now; the band is currently touring as support for Cradle of Filth and 3TEETH.

Once Human

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

earMUSIC

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)