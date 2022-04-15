



The On-U Sound Records imprint has since its foundation in 1979 been celebrated for its exploration of various forms of outsider electronic music, from industrial hip-hop to dub/reggae and trip-hop, with the label’s series of sampler compilations being especially beloved by fans. Featuring an assorted selection of exclusive and unreleased tracks, as well as previews of upcoming releases, and alternate mixes, the eighth volume of Pay It All Back presents label founder and producer extraordinaire Adrian Sherwood’s tribute to recently fallen comrades like George Oban, John Sharpe, and the legendary Lee “Scratch” Perry; “I’m very proud of this album,” Sherwood comments, “it goes out to all On-U Crew, our missing and irreplaceable friends.”

As such, the first taste of what Pay It All Back Volume 8 has to offer is “Many Names of God,” an unreleased track from Lee “Scratch” Perry; an outtake from the sessions that produced his Ranford and Heavy Rain albums in 2019, the song features a vocal performance from Nightmare on Wax collaborator Leigh “LSK” Kenny. Of Perry, who passed away in August of 2021 at the age of 85, Sherwood says, “Lee Perry laughed at death. It was to him just a part of life and another beginning… I trust Lee.”







Pay It All Back Volume 8 is due for release via On-U Sound Records on May 20 in digital and CD formats, with a limited edition transparent blue vinyl to appear on August 5; pre-orders are available via Bandcamp and the On-U webstore. The CD comes in an eco-friendly six-panel digipak, while the vinyl will come in a 3mm color printed sleeve with a fold-out 24″x12″ concert poster and download card. Other artists on the compilation include MAD 45, Tackhead, Creation Rebel, African Head Charge, LSK, Scott Crow, Doug Wimbish, Andy Fairley, Denise Sherwood, and Horace Andy.

In addition to the compilation, a small series of live concerts have been announced – the first two to celebrate 40 years of On-U Sound. Originally planned for 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic, the anniversary performances will be taking place in Scotland and featuring the lineup of Adrian Sherwood, Mark Stewart & The Maffia, and Tackhead. The first will be on Sunday, April 24 in Glasgow, while the second is the following Monday, April 25 in Edinburgh. Finally, On-U Sound will be presenting the Pay It All Back Revisited show at the Forum in Kentish Town, London on Saturday, April 30; the lineup for this show will feature Adrian Sherwood, Mark Stewart & The Maffia, Tackhead, African Head Charge, Horace Andy, Creation Rebel, Pinch, and Jeb Loy Nichols.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)